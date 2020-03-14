Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7,686.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $242,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.42.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

