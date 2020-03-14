Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 19,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 437,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,584,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

Shares of CAT opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

