Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 71,261 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,261 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 798,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $5,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

WBA stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

