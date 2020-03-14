Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of MERC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 350,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $499.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -687.50%.

In other Mercer International news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,480,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.