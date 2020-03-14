MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.61 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,891,668,904 coins and its circulating supply is 1,726,186,442 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.