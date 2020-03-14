M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Clare Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400 ($45,251.25).

LON MNG opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 9.27%.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

