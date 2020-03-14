MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.83

Media coverage about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news sentiment score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,738,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,586,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

