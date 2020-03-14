Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,403 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%.

MFGP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.