Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Solutions stock. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Micron Solutions comprises about 1.1% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.89% of Micron Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of MICR stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Micron Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

