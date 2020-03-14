Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 246,787 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Microsoft worth $1,377,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $113.78 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

