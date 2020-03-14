Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

