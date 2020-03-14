MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $39.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig purchased 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,880. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

