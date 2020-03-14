Millrace Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. eHealth comprises 3.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

EHTH opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

