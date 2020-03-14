MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

NASDAQ MNDO opened at $2.24 on Friday. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 10.7%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of MIND C.T.I. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.