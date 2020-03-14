MixMarvel Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $824,640.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00498044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.04933855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018658 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb, BitMax and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.