MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in MMA Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:MMAC opened at $29.00 on Friday. MMA Capital has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 38.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.