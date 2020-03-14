Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.