Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 17,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of -0.38. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

