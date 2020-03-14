Moeda Loyalty Points Hits Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00005251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $807,620.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

