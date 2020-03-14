Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 937.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,792 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 174,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

