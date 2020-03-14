Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,238.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

