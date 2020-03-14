Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.91.

Shares of AVGO opened at $234.22 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 117.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

