Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Invests $7 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,000. Boeing accounts for about 7.8% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $15.36 on Friday, hitting $170.20. 21,134,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a one year low of $154.81 and a one year high of $398.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.58.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

