Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $5,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 80.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

MUSA stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

