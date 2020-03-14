N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.71).

Several brokerages recently commented on BWNG. Peel Hunt lowered shares of N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of N Brown Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 141 ($1.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 38.76 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.24. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46.58 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16).

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.