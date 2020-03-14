National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 483.75 ($6.36).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEX. HSBC upped their price target on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt began coverage on National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

NEX opened at GBX 241 ($3.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.77. National Express Group has a 52-week low of GBX 359.02 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.19 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.