National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,649 shares of company stock worth $2,866,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

