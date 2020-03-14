nDEX (NDX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, nDEX has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $2,246.03 and approximately $21.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.02225082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00195906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00041117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

