Nebulas (NAS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003760 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and Neraex. Nebulas has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 57.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00488785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.86 or 0.05140571 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00059664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037131 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00016789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,724,509 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, Neraex, Gate.io, BCEX, Binance, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

