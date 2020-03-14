Nectar Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Nectar has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033514 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00104050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.85 or 1.00211577 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00085948 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.