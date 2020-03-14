Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 1,237,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.