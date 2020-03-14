Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce $8.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.12 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $24.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $25.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.57 million, with estimates ranging from $60.94 million to $93.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

NEPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

