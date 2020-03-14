NetKoin Trading Down 57.1% Over Last Week (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, NetKoin has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. NetKoin has a market cap of $22,737.79 and $2.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037904 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00391143 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011363 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002722 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.