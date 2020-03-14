NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NBSE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

NBSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

