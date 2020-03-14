New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New England Realty Associates makes up about 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.58% of New England Realty Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $53.29 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $66.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

New England Realty Associates Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

