New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.46 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 487.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 67.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,363 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

