NewYork Exchange (NYE) Price Hits $2.24 on Major Exchanges

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00041727 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. NewYork Exchange has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $1.38 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00072175 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NYE is a coin. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 368,520,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,968 coins. NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301. The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

NewYork Exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYork Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYork Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYork Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

