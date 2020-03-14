Nexo Achieves Market Cap of $56.33 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Bitbns. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $56.33 million and $8.38 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, Allbit, DDEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

