NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. NextCure has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,671,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,506,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $126,993,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,245,000 after acquiring an additional 945,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 494,467 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

