NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC opened at $33.51 on Friday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.