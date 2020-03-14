Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nielsen worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,011 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,872,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 980,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 822,020 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 639,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NLSN opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

