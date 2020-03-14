Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,477 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $133.45 and a 52-week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

