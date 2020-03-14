Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,262 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

VOO opened at $247.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $225.81 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

