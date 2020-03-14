Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,560 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of WP Carey worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.50.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.00%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

