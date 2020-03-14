Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $159,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

NYSE JNJ traded up $8.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,078,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $347.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

