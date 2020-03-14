Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,904 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Lear worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Lear by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lear by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Lear by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lear by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.54.

NYSE LEA opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

