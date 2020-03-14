Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 73,100 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $15,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $13,339,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Shares of INVH opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

