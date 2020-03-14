Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 80,519 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,863 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,519 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $29,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,990.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 429,435 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 408,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 139,456 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

NYSE EXC opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

