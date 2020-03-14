Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 352,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Avalara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,727.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $72.97 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

