Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 504,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $103,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB traded up $15.81 on Friday, hitting $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,981,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The firm has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.34 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock worth $17,414,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

